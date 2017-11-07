WATCH: Miguel Talks New Album, Meek Mill and Systemic Oppression

It’s been two years since Miguel’s “Wildheart” dropped, and the R&B singer is gearing up to bless his fans with his fourth studio album. After all, “good things take time,” he told Poet on WPGC Tuesday afternoon.

The new project, “War and Leisure,” is a “snapshot” of the singer’s life, he said. “People are gonna really relate to the album; I’m excited for you guys to hear it.” The album hits stores December 1.

Miguel is known to use his platform to speak out on issues he cares about, from hurricane relief in Puerto Rico to the incarceration of minorities. So Poet asked what the star thinks of Meek Mill being sentenced to two to four years in state prison for probation violation.

“We know how the systems are designed,” Miguel told Poet, “and it’s built to oppress people. Now we also have to be mindful of what we know.”

“The ability to speak out about things like this, that’s just human,” he said. “You don’t even have to take a political stance to just care about people.”

