Nicki Minaj’s Brother Jelani Convicted of Raping 11-Year-Old Stepdaughter

Jelani Maraj (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, has been found guilty of raping his former stepdaughter, Complex reports.

He was found guilty of predatory sexual assault on a child, along with endangering the welfare of a child — meriting up to a life sentence in prison.

Prosecutors said Maraj had raped the 11-year-old daughter of his ex-wife multiple times in 2015, and the victim confirmed the disturbing details on the stand.

Nicki Minaj never took the stand during her brother’s trial.

Read more at Complex.

