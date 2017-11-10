Man Charged with Two Counts of Murder in Seat Pleasant House Fire

Prince George’s County police have arrested and charged a man in connection with setting a fire in Seat Pleasant that killed two people.

Detectives arrest 53-year-old Thomas Gerald Deal in connection with arson investigation in Seat Pleasant. https://t.co/8RuVM58tOV pic.twitter.com/A177FodSiK — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 9, 2017

The suspect is 53-year-old Thomas Gerald Deal of 61st Street in Northeast Washington.

The victims killed in the fire are identified as 56-year-old Gary Alphonso Driver of Southern Avenue in Oxon Hill and 51-year-old Derrick McDowell of Etna Drive in Upper Marlboro.

The fire department responded November 2 to a fire in the 6200 block of Foote Street. While putting out the fire, firefighters found two victims inside the residence.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Upon investigation, the fire was ruled intentional arson. Officers were able to link evidence from the scene to Deal.

Deal is charged with two counts of first degree murder and arson.