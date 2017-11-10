WATCH: Teenage Student Shot Near Ballou High School in SE D.C.

A 17-year-old student was shot near Ballou High School Thursday afternoon, D.C. police confirm.

11.9.17 – Update on Shooting https://t.co/DPLyPLPyfW — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 9, 2017

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of 4th Street in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon.

The victim was in a verbal altercation with the suspect before the shooting occurred. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

“This happened at 3:45 — we know that people were definitely on the street, walking on the street, driving by in buses, that may have seen this dark vehicle that may have been leaving at a high rate of speed,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser during a Thursday evening news conference.

officers searched for two black men in a black Toyota Corolla.

“At this point, we are looking for anyone in the area who may have observed individuals in the area occupying a black vehicle, we’re unsure if it’s two-door or four-door, with dark windows and occupied by at least two males,” Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Contee said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call them at (202) 727-9099.