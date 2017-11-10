WATCH: Teenage Student Shot Near Ballou High School in SE D.C.

A 17-year-old student was shot near Ballou High School Thursday afternoon, D.C. police confirm.
The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of 4th Street in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon.
The victim was in a verbal altercation with the suspect before the shooting occurred. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.
“This happened at 3:45 — we know that people were definitely on the street, walking on the street, driving by in buses, that may have seen this dark vehicle that may have been leaving at a high rate of speed,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser during a Thursday evening news conference.
officers searched for two black men in a black Toyota Corolla.
“At this point, we are looking for anyone in the area who may have observed individuals in the area occupying a black vehicle, we’re unsure if it’s two-door or four-door, with dark windows and occupied by at least two males,” Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Contee said.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call them at (202) 727-9099.