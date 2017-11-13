Armed Man Shot By Police in Prince George’s County

A man who was armed with a gun was shot by police Sunday night in Bladensburg and is in critical condition, police say.

Officers received a call Sunday night around 9 p.m. of a man armed with a gun in the 5200 block of Newton Street in Bladensburg. When they arrived on the scene, they encountered the armed man and subsequently shot him in the lower body, the Washington Post reports.

Police recovered a handgun on the scene. Although the town of Bladensburg has its own police force, the Post reports Prince George’s County is expected to take over the investigation.

