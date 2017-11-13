PHOTO: Colin Kaepernick Named ‘Citizen of the Year’ by GQ

Colin Kaepernick is GQ’s 2017 “Citizen of the Year.”
In the issue, GQ says Kaepernick is “the man who became the movement.”
Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem of NFL games to protest police brutality and racial injustice. After his protests in the 2016 season, Kaepernick was not signed to another NFL team.
Donald Trump denounced the anthem protests on Twitter earlier this season, prompting more kneeling league-wide.
Kaepernick has filed a grievance against NFL owners for colluding to keep him out of the league.
Many took to the internet to react to the GQ cover.
