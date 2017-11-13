PHOTO: Colin Kaepernick Named ‘Citizen of the Year’ by GQ

Colin Kaepernick is GQ’s 2017 “Citizen of the Year.”

I'm honored to be recognized by @GQMagazine as Citizen of the Year. https://t.co/s6wBZTa6tH — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2017

The GQ photos for the Colin Kaepernick story are phenomenal.https://t.co/bNoB1VTZui pic.twitter.com/6kNqphLnbD — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) November 13, 2017

In the issue, GQ says Kaepernick is “the man who became the movement.”

Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem of NFL games to protest police brutality and racial injustice. After his protests in the 2016 season, Kaepernick was not signed to another NFL team.

Donald Trump denounced the anthem protests on Twitter earlier this season, prompting more kneeling league-wide.

Kaepernick has filed a grievance against NFL owners for colluding to keep him out of the league.

Many took to the internet to react to the GQ cover.

GQ named Colin Kaepernick Citizen Of The Year! After spreading awareness for police brutality and donating nearly a million dollars, he deserves it! — Sahil Habibi (@ProgressVoice) November 13, 2017

I wish editors and stylists would stop with the black panther aesthetic for black activists because black panthers were/are real and these people are not them. — KB (@KaraRBrown) November 13, 2017

I know there's some confusion, so let me clarify. It was never about the flag, our soldiers, our anthem. Instead of doing nothing in the face of social injustice, Colin Kaepernick took a stand (by taking a knee). I salute him, and GQ for recognizing him as Citizen of the Year! — Brandon Besserer (@BrandonBesserer) November 13, 2017

I love how GQ is trying to prop up Colin Kaepernick as Citizen of the Year.

He's unemployed, hates white people & calls cops pigs.

They'll give anyone a trophy — Wednesdayy 🇺🇸 (@RealWednesdayy) November 13, 2017

