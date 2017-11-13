FOR SISTERS ONLY: Recap | Photos | Video | Meet & Greet Galleries

PHOTO: Colin Kaepernick Named ‘Citizen of the Year’ by GQ

Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick
Photo via GQ

Colin Kaepernick is GQ’s 2017 “Citizen of the Year.”

In the issue, GQ says Kaepernick is “the man who became the movement.”

Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem of NFL games to protest police brutality and racial injustice. After his protests in the 2016 season, Kaepernick was not signed to another NFL team.

gq moty cover kaepernick PHOTO: Colin Kaepernick Named Citizen of the Year by GQ

via GQ

Donald Trump denounced the anthem protests on Twitter earlier this season, prompting more kneeling league-wide.

Kaepernick has filed a grievance against NFL owners for colluding to keep him out of the league.

Many took to the internet to react to the GQ cover.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live