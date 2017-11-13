FOR SISTERS ONLY: Recap | Photos | Video | Meet & Greet Galleries

PHOTOS: Beyoncé Shows Twins for First Time Since Newborn Photos

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s twins Rumi and Sir were seen publicly for the first time in five months over the weekend.

Queen Bey stepped out on family vacation with Sir in her arms while her mother Tina held Rumi.

The family was in Miami, probably hopping along for the “4:44 Tour” with pops.

Her mother spoke glowingly about her new grandchildren at a recent event.

“They’re very young but they like to touch and they’re adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I’m just so happy,” she said.

Seems like much hasn’t changed.

