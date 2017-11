Listen to DJ Flexx all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to check out the “Hip Hop Nutcracker.”

The show is December 12-13 at Strathmore.

See The Nutcracker as you’ve never seen it before with all-star dancers, special-guest emcee Kurtis Blow and an electric violinist.

Tickets are on sale now.

Courtesy of Strathmore