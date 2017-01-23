WOMEN'S MARCH: | 4.8M March Worldwide | 500K March in D.C. | Pics: Marches Around The World
  Angelique, Poet, Steph, Lola, and Mocha at the Women's March on Washington
  Cory Booker at the Women's March on Washington
  Jesse Jackson at the Women's March on Washington
  Jidenna at the Women's March on Washington
  Angela Davis at the Women's March on Washington
  Zendaya at the Women's March on Washington
  Lena Dunham at the Women's March on Washington
  Jeffrey Wright at the Women's March on Washington
  Jake Gyllenhaal at the Women's March on Washington
  Katie Couric at the Women's March on Washington
  Katy Perry at the Women's March on Washington
  Katy Perry and Cecile Richards at the Women's March on Washington
  Amy Poehler, Jenni Konner, and Lena Dunham at the Women's March on Washington
  Senator Kamala Harris at the Women's March on Washington
  Maxwell and Zendaya at the Women's March on Washington
  Madonna at the Women's March on Washington
  Demonstrators at the Women's March on Washington
  The Women's March on Washington
  Poet at the Women's March on Washington
  The Women's March on Washington
  The Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS: WPGC at the Women's March on WashingtonThe ladies of WPGC met celebs and politicians alike at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, March 21.
