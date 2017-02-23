Fat Joe Talks New Album at WPGC

Fat Joe Talks New Album at WPGCFat Joe dropped by WPGC and talked his new album, "Plata O Plomo" and more.

Trey Songz on Love & SuccessDJ Flexx interviews Trey Songz in the Green Room about what he's looking for in a woman and what success means to him.

Trey Songz Is Looking for LoveTrey Songz talked to DJ Flexx about his new project "Tremaine the Album," what went down at the MGM National Harbor, and more for WPGC TV.

Fat Joe Talks Biggie SmallsFat Joe joined WPGC's Steph Lova and told her how he helped make "Notorious Thugs" by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Biggie Smalls happen.

George Clinton on Hip-HopGeorge Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic shares his thoughts on hip-hop and the advice he gave to Kendrick Lamar on WPGC TV with Joe Clair. (Warning: This video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Jamison Crowder Talks Music With WPGCJamison Crowder tells WPGC's DJ Flexx he likes listening to J, Cole to get ready for games.