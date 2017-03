'First Family of Hip Hop' Cast Joins WPGC TVThe cast of Bravo's "First Family of Hip Hop" joins Richie Rich and Steph Lova on WPGC TV. Somaya Reece, Shanell "Lady Luck" Jones, Darnell Robinson and Eseni Ellington talk about their hip-hop history and how they joined the show. (Filmed by RVPHVEL)

GoldLink on D.C., Go-Go & MoreD.C. rapper GoldLink talks about writing his sophomore album "for the city," getting his bounce from Go-Go, and how to make it as an artist with Tony Redz for WPGC TV.

Otto Porter Jr. Talks With Steph LovaOtto Porter Jr. of the Washington Wizards catches up with Steph Lova for WPGC TV after the Wizards fall to the Jazz 92-102​.

Wizards vs. Jazz Recap with Steph LovaBrad Beal, Markief Morris and Head Coach Scott Brooks of the Washington Wizards give interviews to Steph Lova after the Wizards play the Utah Jazz on February 26.

The-Dream on Women, 'Love You to Death' & MoreSinger/songwriter/producer The-Dream joins DJ Flexx in the Green Room to chat about women, his new five-track EP "Love You to Death" and more for WPGC TV.

Fat Joe Talks New Album at WPGCFat Joe dropped by WPGC and talked his new album, "Plata O Plomo" and more.