Kevin Liles on The Joe Clair Morning ShowFormer President of Def Jam, co-founder of 300 Entertainment and Baltimore native Kevin Liles talks about finding success as a media mogul on The Joe Clair Morning Show for WPGC TV.

Kevin Liles and Tre Da Kid Talk SuccessFormer President of Def Jam and co-founder of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles joins the Joe Clair Morning Show with Tre Da Kid, the winner of the Verizon 50 Freestyle Competition, to talk about how to make it in music.

Birthday Bash Announcement with WaleWale announces he's headlining the 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash in the studio with DJ Flexx for WPGC TV.

Wale on Birthday Bash, 'Shine' and MoreThe DMV's own Wale joins DJ Flexx in the CBS DC Green Room to talk about headlining WPGC's Birthday Bash for the first time, his new album "Shine," and more.

And Then There Were 8... ('The O' Season 2 Trailer)The search for young, talented artists and vocalists in the DMV continues. Watch the Season 2 trailer of the "The Opportunity" and join us on April 29 for the Finals.

Kyle with Tony RedzKyle talks about performing at the 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash show this June.