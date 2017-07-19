The Simmons Sisters Play Hip Hop Trivia"Growing up Hip Hop" stars Vanessa and Angela Simmons, Rev Run's daughters, answer hip hop trivia questions on The Joe Clair Morning Show.

Ne-Yo the Family ManWatch Ne-Yo chop it up with DJ Flexx about his new single "Another Love Song," season 2 of "World of Dance," and being a family man.

Khalid, Bibi Bourelly, Omarion, Wale & Kyle InterviewsKhalid reveals surprising influences, Kyle explains how to blow up overnight, and more as WPGC's Poet interviews artists at Birthday Bash 2017.

30th Birthday Bash HighlightsWPGC's 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash was a movie! Omarion, Kyle, Luke Nasty, Khalid, Nick Grant, and Bibi Bourelly, Chaz French, Chris Scholar and our DMV Spotlight winners performed at the sold-out show on June 7, 2017, at the Howard Theatre.

Iyanla Vanzant Calls Neffe a 'Vile Guttersnipe'Iyanla Vanzant of OWN's "Iyanla Fix My Life" talks about former reality stars Neffeteria "Neffe" Pugh and Shelby "Soullow" Lowery. Vanzant called Neffe a "vile guttersnipe straight up out the hood" on the two-part episode.

Iyanla Vanzant on Laura Govan's Daddy IssuesIyanla Vanzant gives WPGC's Adimu the low-down on the drama with Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas. She worked with Govan for an upcoming episode of OWN's "Iyanla: Fix My Life." She says, "That's what happens when a woman lives 15 years with a man, has four children by him and doesn't require him to marry her."