No Malice of Clipse Talks Voting Rights

No Malice of Clipse Talks Voting RightsNo Malice of the Clipse dropped by WPGC and talked about the importance of voting with Joe Clair.

Kristinia DeBargeon on Her Famous FamilyKristinia DeBarge talks to Joe Clair about starring in Growing up Hip Hop, being in a famous family, and trying to figure out if she indeed has a half-sister.

The Simmons Sisters Play Hip Hop Trivia"Growing up Hip Hop" stars Vanessa and Angela Simmons, Rev Run's daughters, answer hip hop trivia questions on The Joe Clair Morning Show.

Ne-Yo the Family ManWatch Ne-Yo chop it up with DJ Flexx about his new single "Another Love Song," season 2 of "World of Dance," and being a family man.

Khalid, Bibi Bourelly, Omarion, Wale & Kyle InterviewsKhalid reveals surprising influences, Kyle explains how to blow up overnight, and more as WPGC's Poet interviews artists at Birthday Bash 2017.

30th Birthday Bash HighlightsWPGC's 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash was a movie! Omarion, Kyle, Luke Nasty, Khalid, Nick Grant, and Bibi Bourelly, Chaz French, Chris Scholar and our DMV Spotlight winners performed at the sold-out show on June 7, 2017, at the Howard Theatre.