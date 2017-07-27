Meek Mill Drops by WPGC to talk 'Wins and Losses'Meek Mill joined DJ Flexx to talk about his new album and go-go music!

John Singleton on Telling 'Big Stories'Director John Singleton and English actor Damson Idris of the new FX series "Snowfall" join the Joe Clair Morning Show to talk about telling the story of the crack epidemic in L.A.

'Growing Up Hip Hop' Cast Red Carpet"Growing Up Hip Hop" stars Romeo Miller, Angela and Vanessa Simmons, Damon “Boogie” Dash, and Kristinia DeBarge talk about living in the spotlight and filming the show at the season 3 premiere, hosted at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

No Malice of Clipse Talks Voting RightsNo Malice of the Clipse dropped by WPGC and talked about the importance of voting with Joe Clair.

Kristinia DeBargeon on Her Famous FamilyKristinia DeBarge talks to Joe Clair about starring in Growing up Hip Hop, being in a famous family, and trying to figure out if she indeed has a half-sister.

The Simmons Sisters Play Hip Hop Trivia"Growing up Hip Hop" stars Vanessa and Angela Simmons, Rev Run's daughters, answer hip hop trivia questions on The Joe Clair Morning Show.