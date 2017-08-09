Khalid on His Proudest and Dumbest Moments

Khalid on His Proudest and Dumbest MomentsAhead of his show at The Fillmore Silver Spring, Khalid tells WPGC's Devin Carter about the time Elton John asked for his autograph, and the dumbest thing he did when he was young and broke.

Highlights from Bikefest 2017Tony Redz and DJ Flexx hosted WPGC's 17th Annual Bikefest at the Maryland International Raceway on July 30, featuring performances, bikes, a bikini contest, and more.

Big G on Backyard Band & New HBO ShowAnwan Glover, a.k.a. Big G, gives DJ Flexx the low-down on his new show on HBO, "The Deuce," his new single with Backyard Band, and more at WPGC's 17th Annual Bikefest.

Meek Mill Drops by WPGC to talk 'Wins and Losses'Meek Mill joined DJ Flexx to talk about his new album and go-go music!

John Singleton on Telling 'Big Stories'Director John Singleton and English actor Damson Idris of the new FX series "Snowfall" join the Joe Clair Morning Show to talk about telling the story of the crack epidemic in L.A.

'Growing Up Hip Hop' Cast Red Carpet"Growing Up Hip Hop" stars Romeo Miller, Angela and Vanessa Simmons, Damon “Boogie” Dash, and Kristinia DeBarge talk about living in the spotlight and filming the show at the season 3 premiere, hosted at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.