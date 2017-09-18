Highlights from Handbag Happy Hour 2017

Highlights from Handbag Happy Hour 2017Joe Clair, Guy Lambert, Sunni and the City, and Poet hosted WPGC's 2nd Annual Handbag Happy Hour at Ivy City Smokehouse on September 14. WPGC and D.C. Lottery raffled off designer bags every 20 minutes as attendees sipped and socialized to music by DJ Jealousy.

Dap DayJoe Clair, Adimu, Flexx and the WPGC Street Team came out to dap up students on the first day of school for Prince George's County Public Schools.

Tamar Braxton Her New Album, Cardi B & MoreTamar Braxton joins Mocha in the studio to dish about her upcoming album, which she calls her "best work yet." The singer says, "This is Tamar, you know, uncut, unfiltered, and grown as hell, and comfortable in her skin."

Lyrica of 'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' on Music & MarriageLyrica Anderson -- star of "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" and songwriter for Beyonce, Demi Lovato and more -- chats about her new single and her man A1 with Tony Redz.

Rotimi on 'Power' & His Nigerian FanbaseSinger and actor Rotimi talks about all his hard work paying off in the form of a hit single, tour, and starring role on "Power."

Khalid on His Proudest and Dumbest MomentsAhead of his show at The Fillmore Silver Spring, Khalid tells WPGC's Devin Carter about the time Elton John asked for his autograph, and the dumbest thing he did when he was young and broke.