Street Smart: Lil Kim Edition

Street Smart: Lil Kim EditionLil Kim fans spit bars with WPGC's Devin Carter before the rapper's show at the Howard Homecoming Grand Finale on October 22, 2017. (Shot by Jae Benear)

Poet Freestyles for Tyler PerryTyler Perry asks for a poem from WPGC 95.5 midday host Poet Taylor and she obliges, with an off-the-cuff freestyle worthy of a mic drop.

Tyler Perry on His Real Name, Emailing Himself & MoreTyler Perry reveals his government name, why he sends emails to himself, what his son likes to watch, and his ideas for upcoming movies in an exclusive interview with Poet Taylor of WPGC 95.5

Tank on the 'Art' of Lovemaking (NSFW)Tank gets real and racy in an interview with Poet on WPGC 95.5, in which he talks about finding the "magic" with a woman in the bedroom, and his new album "Savage."

Iyanla Vanzant Talks 'Trust'Author, speaker, spiritual teacher, and host of "Iyanla: Fix My Life" Iyanla Vanzant brought her special blend of wisdom and real talk to WPGC's brunch event on September 23 as she spoke about her new book "Trust" and answered audience questions.

Highlights from Handbag Happy Hour 2017Joe Clair, Guy Lambert, Sunni and the City, and Poet hosted WPGC's 2nd Annual Handbag Happy Hour at Ivy City Smokehouse on September 14. WPGC and D.C. Lottery raffled off designer bags every 20 minutes as attendees sipped and socialized to music by DJ Jealousy.