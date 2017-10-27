Felicia Curry of 'Nina Simone: Four Women'Felicia Curry a.k.a. Sweet Thing in the new Arena Stage play "Nina Simone: Four Women" joins Poet Taylor on WPGC 95.5 to talk about the inspiration behind the play and sing a few bars.

Ty Dolla $ign talks 'Beach House 3'Ty Dolla $ign joined Tony Redz to discuss his new album "Beach House 3," his upbringing, and more.

Street Smart: Lil Kim EditionLil Kim fans spit bars with WPGC's Devin Carter before the rapper's show at the Howard Homecoming Grand Finale on October 22, 2017. (Shot by Jae Benear)

Poet Freestyles for Tyler PerryTyler Perry asks for a poem from WPGC 95.5 midday host Poet Taylor and she obliges, with an off-the-cuff freestyle worthy of a mic drop.

Tyler Perry on His Real Name, Emailing Himself & MoreTyler Perry reveals his government name, why he sends emails to himself, what his son likes to watch, and his ideas for upcoming movies in an exclusive interview with Poet Taylor of WPGC 95.5

Tank on the 'Art' of Lovemaking (NSFW)Tank gets real and racy in an interview with Poet on WPGC 95.5, in which he talks about finding the "magic" with a woman in the bedroom, and his new album "Savage."